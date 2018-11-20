Voting begins for 2nd phase of Panchayat polls in JK

AgenciesSrinagar
Voting began for the second phase of Panchayat polls amid tight security in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
Contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed at the polling stations to ensure incident free polling.
Polling started at 8 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m.
The polls are being held at 2,179 polling stations including 828 in the valley and 1,351 in Jammu division.
A total of 3,29,818 electorates will be voting for Sarpanch constituencies and 2,07,796 for Panch constituencies.
In the second phase 4,014 candidates are in the fray for 281 Sarpanch and 1,286 Panch seats, while 90 Sarpanchs and 1,069 Panchs have already been elected unopposed.
Panchayat elections are being held in nine phases in the state.