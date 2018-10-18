Votes counting: Training imparted to counting-staff in Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 17:
Technical and general training was on Wednesday imparted to officers deployed for the counting of votes polled in the recently held Urban Bodies elections in 04 Municipal Committees of Samba.
According to an official, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Arun Manhas chaired the proceedings at the training session.
He said all designated officer as counting supervisors, Counting Assistants, Returning Officers and Compilers should understand their role and duties during counting process. He further said that no person other than authorized will be allowed inside the Counting Hall. The counting staff was made aware of the method for counting of votes on EVMs through EVM demonstration by Master Trainers.
Necessary instructions regarding the filling of different forms during the counting process were also conveyed, besides instructions regarding the presence of election agents, counting agents and contesting candidates were also given to the counting staff.
During the training programme, the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) with regard to the procedure to be followed for counting were also explained in detail.
The counting will start at 9:00 AM at District Administrative Block 1, Nandani Hills Samba.
Khalid Hussain, Deputy District Election officer, Dr. Subash Chander Chhibber, General Observer MC Election Samba, Kulbhushan Khajuria, ACR, Vijay Kumar SDM Vijaypur besides other officers also attended the said training programme, the official added.