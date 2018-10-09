Voters stay away from Baramulla polling stations

Only 45 of 10019 votes polled in 7 wards of Old Bla
Only 45 of 10019 votes polled in 7 wards of Old Bla
Noor ul HaqBaramulla Oct 08:
Like other parts of the Valley, the polling booths in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were deserted on the first phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls on Monday.
The authorities had deployed adequate force personnel at 14 polling stations for 7 wards of old town Baramulla, which went to polls today.
People, however, stayed away from the polling booths.
According to official figures released by District Election Officer Baramulla , only 45 votes were cast out of 10,019 registered voters in 7 wards of Old town Baramulla.
Of the 45 votes, 13 votes were cast by women.
An official said in ward number 7, zero votes were polled at Janbazpora A polling station.
In Janbazpora B polling station, out of 1097 registered voters only 1 voter exercised the right to franchise.
In ward number 1, out of 1820 only 5 votes were polled, in ward 2 out of 968 voters only 3 votes were cast and in ward 3 out of 657 voters, only 3 voters cast their poll.
Officials said out of 21 wards, 15 wards of Baramulla Municipal Council (BMC) went to polls today and recorded 5.11 percent voting.
They said out of 26,149 registered voters, only 1336 polled votes.
“Of 1336 votes, 545 were cast by women,” the officials said.
In 6 wards of BMC, candidates were declared elected unopposed.
Reports said Ward 15 (Sangri Colony) witnessed a sizeable rush of voters and 341 votes were polled. In Ward 18 (Kanthbagh), 299 votes were cast.
35 polling stations were set up in the municipal council with authorities declaring all of them as sensitive.
Authorities had suspended mobile internet services in parts of Baramulla and other north Kashmir areas as a precautionary measure.
The police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength the wards which went to polling today.