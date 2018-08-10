Voters registered for Assembly segments entitled to vote for Municipal areas also: CEO

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 9:
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) today made it clear that as the Assembly Electoral Rolls are relatable to municipal areas and the persons registered as voters for the Legislative Assembly are entitled to vote for the Municipal areas also, the Kashmiri migrants shall continue to form a part of electoral rolls of the relevant municipal body in Kashmir division.
“Necessary arrangements shall be made for casting of votes by them through postal ballot,” Shaleen Kabra, Chief Electoral Officer, J&K said in a statement issued here today.
The CEO said that representations have been received from Kashmiri Migrant Electors, with regard to the municipal ward in which they may be enrolled. In the draft rolls that have been prepared on the basis of the Assembly electoral rolls, they are figuring in the electoral roll of the wards of the municipal bodies of Kashmir Division, he added.
He said the Kashmiri Migrant electors can check Municipal Electoral Rolls available with Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (Migrants) at Deputy Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, New Delhi, Assistant Relief Commissioner, Relief (Migrant) Jammu and Collector, Northern Railways, Udhampur.
“For addition/deletion/correction/transportation, the applicants are required to fill the prescribed forms available with the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (Migrants) or they can file the claims/objections by electronic means by logging to http://ceojk.nic.in/efiling,” he said.
Pertinently, the Special Revision of Municipal Electoral Rolls-2018 for various Municipal Committees, Municipal Councils and Municipal Corporations of the State, with 01/01/ 2018 as the qualifying date, is going on. The draft roll has been published on 4th August 2018, with issuance of public notices giving relevant details, which have been widely publicized and are also available on http://ceojk.nic.in/.