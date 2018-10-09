Voters complain of inconvenience due to clubbing of polling booths

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Oct, 08:
In the first phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections voters complained that polling booths were set up at faraway places which caused them “inconvenience”. The polls were held in three wards of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday.
In the three wards: 16, 17 and 74, of SMC 35 poll stations were set up and 8 candidates were in the fray.
A group of people at Rangreth area of summer capital told Rising Kashmir that authorities have merged 7 polling stations in National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), which according to them was not feasible. They said Gogoo and Wavusa areas were far away from the polling stations. “It was very inconvenient for us to reach there to vote there,” they said.
Ghulam Nabi, a local resident, said that women could come out of their homes as there was a heavy deployment of troops in the area.
In Humhama area locals were unaware about the polling booths for ULB polls. The booth was set up at Narkara Community Hall. They said there was no communication between authorities and locals.
Abdul Majeed, a local shopkeeper at Laloo Sheshgiri Bagh said they were unaware about the polls in their ward. “How we can cast our votes, the community hall, where the booth was set up, was flooded with security forces. We thought that there is some VIP in the hall,” Majeed said.
Pertinently, till 12 pm in the Ward 16 of Humhama, out of 3316 votes, no vote was polled.
At Durbal area of Hamdania Colony, a group of women also complained of pooling booth being set up very far from their residence. They said they had to struggle to reach the polling booth in the morning.
Naseema Bano, a local from Durbal said, “I walked two kilometres to cast my vote at the polling station.” She said that two of her friends could not cast their votes as they were unable to walk the long distance. “Had the polling beings not been clubbed, many more people would have voted,” Naseema said.
