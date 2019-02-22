About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Voter's awareness camp for Service Voters held at Rajouri

Published at February 22, 2019 12:20 AM 0Comment(s)177views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, FEBRUARY 21:

 An awareness camp under Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) was organized in Rajouri on Thursday to sensitize the service voters about their right to franchise and importance of electoral participation under the supervision of District Election Officer Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.
As per an official, over 1000 personnel and officers of Army and others participated in the camp which was conducted by nodal Officer SVEEP Abdul Khabir.
The participants were also briefed by the Master Trainer about the importance of vote and participation in elections.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top