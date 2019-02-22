Voter's awareness camp for Service Voters held at Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 21:
An awareness camp under Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) was organized in Rajouri on Thursday to sensitize the service voters about their right to franchise and importance of electoral participation under the supervision of District Election Officer Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.
As per an official, over 1000 personnel and officers of Army and others participated in the camp which was conducted by nodal Officer SVEEP Abdul Khabir.
The participants were also briefed by the Master Trainer about the importance of vote and participation in elections.