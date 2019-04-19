Voted against forces behind my resignation as parliamentarian: Karra

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former parliamentarian, Tariq Hameed Karra Thursday said that he voted against the forces that forced him to resign as parliamentarian in the year 2016 as mark of protest.

Local newsgathering agency, KNS reported that he fought 2014 elections and defeated his rival Dr. Farooq Abdullah but in 2016 he resigned against the forces—who are tightening its grip in Kashmir. “Today, I voted against these forces and we need to fight against such forces in unison. Not only Jammu and Kashmir but the integrity of whole country was under threat,” he said.

“The grounds on which I resigned in 2016 are no different today as I don’t see any change on the ground,” he said, adding that he believes the issues can’t be resolved till the uncertainty prevailing here is eradicated.

He said that the Kashmir issue was not endangering only India Pakistan situation but whole south Asia till it is resolved. “Things can’t be resolved through the isolation,” he added.