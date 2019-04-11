Vote for secular forces: CPI(M)

April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Communist Party of India (Marxist), Regional Committee, Jammu on Wednes appealed the electorate of the region to exercise their franchise in “favour of secular dispensation led by Congress”.

As per a statement, the regional committee in a meeting held at Jammu presided over by its regional secretary Comrade Sham Prasad Kesar, the committee said that “befitting reply needs to be given by the electorate in the ensuing parliamentary elections in Jammu region against the present anti-people and communal dispensation at the centre led by BJP”.

“It becomes the prime responsibility of the people to vote against the forces who are hell bent to destroy the age-old pluralistic character of our nation.Visualizing that the slogans raised during 2014 general elections including development strategy, Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas, Ache Din etc mismatch the ground realities, this dispensation is now using Kashmir issue as a poll plank to polarise the situation and hell bent to destroy the age-old plural ethos, social fabric of our state during their rallies in the country.”

“To maintain the unity of the three regions of the J&K State, it is the prime duty of the people of the state to safeguard the diversity, age-old plural ethos and social fabric by negating the parochial, divisive and communal politics altogether by exercising their franchise in favour of Congress candidates in the region,” the participants resolved.





