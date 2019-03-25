Vote for PDP to protect JK’s core interests: Agha Mohsin

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A rousing welcome was accorded to PDP’s nominated candidate for Srinagar’s Lok Sabha elections, Aga Syed Mohsin at the party head office here with people hailing from central Kashmir’s different areas thronging the venue to declare their support to the leader.

According to the party spokesman, PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura while addressing the peoples gathering at the party head office in Srinagar termed Mohsin as person of a prospective mind who is bestowed with the capability to represent the underrepresented in parliament and make the voices of the aggrieved people heard in the corridors of power. Hanjura also termed the coming parliament elections crucial for Jammu and Kashmir state and said that people must exercise their franchise with extreme caution and support PDP for the protection of Jammu and Kashmir’s core interests.

He urged people to take PDP’s mission to every home in Kashmir and make masses aware about the stand the party took while being in the government and stopped BJP from committing the constitutional frauds in Jammu and Kashmir. “One could imagine by the present situation that what havoc the BJP could have created in the state if left alone and untamed. It was the firm stand taken by the PDP president risking even the post of the Chief Minister several times that compelled the BJP to run away from the coalition,” Hanjura said.

Party’s candidate for Srinagar, Agha Syed Mohsin while addressing the supporters reiterated his pledge to carry forward the agenda of the PDP and underscored the importance of voting in PDP’s favour at present. He said that PDP is the only party which has proven that it will never go adrift from its core ideology and will always fight for the protection of state’s unique interests.

Others who spoke on the occasion include Muntazir Mohi-ud-din, Dr Ali Mohammad, Er Nazir Ahmad, Mohammad Yasin Bhat, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Aijaz Rather, Abdul Hameed Kosheen and Aijaz Qureshi.