Volleyfest tournament concludes

Volleyball tournament, Volleyfest Season 2018, concluded here in which both men and women participated.
Elite Volleyball Club Women beat Ganderbal Royal Club by 3:0 to clinch the women’s trophy.
While in men section Royal Club Aglar beat Elite Volleyball Club men in 3:2
Best women players of tournament was Arifa Gulzar from Elite Volleyball Club while as emerging women player was Zeeshan Farooq from Budgam
In men category, Aqib from Royal Club Aglar was best player of the tournament and best performer of the day was Anas from elite Volleyball Club.
Emerging player of the tournament was Nadeem from Elite Volleyball Club.
The tournament was organised by Srinagar Volleyball Association in collaboration with University of Kashmir under the aegis of Volleyball Association of J&K..
On the event president of the association Amit Bhat said that such events will continue in future.
In addition he assured players that deserving players will get sponsorship from different corners.
Chief guest on occasion businessman Zulfikar, Guest of honours were Amit Bhat, Sheikh Qaiser Iqbal, Muzammil Nazir and Nazir Ahmad
In the tournament cash prizes of Rs 6500 to both winners and Rs 3500 to both runners were distributed besides best players of the tournament were given Rs 2000 both in men and women category.