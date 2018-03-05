VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT begins at Beerwah

Srinagar:
Volleyball tournament being organised by Army Camp at Beerwah commenced with an aim to establish connect and inculcate sportsmanship spirit in the youth and direct them towards constructive activities so as to achieve greater bonhomie, cooperation and trust building amongst locals. Six teams from Beerwah are participating in the tournament. First match was played between the teams of Sonpah and Iskandpora villages wherein Sonpah village won the match after a tough competition.
