Volleyball League held at Uri

June 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In continuation with the commitment of Dagger Artillery Brigade to promote and encourage sports in the valley, Mohura Volleyball League 2019, an inter village volleyball tournament was organised at Mohura Army Camp from 19-22 June 2019.

Teams from eight neighboring villages namely Mohura, Dwaran, Razarwain, Paranpilan, Gingle, Chandanwari, Noorkhah and Dhanni participated in the tournament. A trophy, attractive prizes and medals for the winner and runners up with consolation prizes for the remaining teams were given.

The tournament commenced on knock out basis on 19 June with the finals being played on 22 June 19.

The main aim of the tournament is to help the youth identify their potential to participate in sports activities at higher levels. The event will foster and deepen the sense of sportsmanship spirit and camaraderie among the youth and in turn encourage them to pursue sports.