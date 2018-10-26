Volleyball C'ship held in Srinagar after 25 years

Measures underway to create better sports infra in JK: Sarmad Hafeez
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
Secretary, Youth Service and Sports (YSS), Sarmad Hafeez today said that various initiatives are underway to promote sports culture in the State and to provide a platform to the youth here to showcase their talent.
The Secretary was addressing here at an award distribution ceremony of State Volleyball Championship, which was organized by Youth Service & Sports Council under the aegis of Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) at Polo Ground.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of 17 boys and 14 girls team from three regions of the State.
During the award function, the organizers informed the Commissioner Secretary that the State Volleyball Championship was held in Srinagar after 25 years.
Congratulating the organizers for holding such an event, the Secretary impressed upon the concerned for organizing more such events in future, saying that such type of events go long way in further promoting sports culture in the State.
Stressing for organizing talent hunt programs, Hafeez said that the department of YSS is keen to hold national event and coaching camps to produce quality players from every nook and corner of the state.
He assured that the State will witness more sports event in near future as sports council is associating with various sports associations of the country.
In the finals of the Championship, Baramulla Boys defeated Jammu boys, while in girls category Jammu Girls won the final match against Udhampur girls to lift the State Volleyball Trophy.