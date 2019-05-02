Volley ball tournament held at District Jail Kathua

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Jail Kathua on Wednesday organised a Volley ball tournament for inmates and staff of the jail.

As per an official, the 5 day sports tournament, inaugurated by Superintendent jail District Jail Kathua, Mushtaq Ahmed Malla, has been organised as part of reformative and recreation activities being carried inside jails, to take care of physical health and reliving stress arising out of prison life and job for inmates and staff.

On the first day, two matches were played, one between new block inmates team and old block inmates’ team; besides second CRPF team and new block inmate team.