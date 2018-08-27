VOK books CE UEED, raids his several houses

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 26:
A serving Chief Engineer (CE) has come into vigilance net for having assets disproportionate to his known income.
A senior officer in Vigilance Organization Kashmir (VOK) told reporters that Ab Hanief who was earlier Chief Engineer I&FC before being shifted to other UEED was under vigilance radar for quite some time and his multiple residences were raided this morning.
Originally hailing from Gurez of Bandipora district Haneef who is currently Chief Engineer UEED has accumulated several assets at various places prompting VOK to start investigations against him.
Sources said that VOK registered Case FIR No. 29/2018 against one Chief Engineer of Bandipora for possession assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
Today in wee hours VOK teams raided his houses at different locations in Srinagar, Jammu and Bandipora. They said intensive house searches are going on. (KNS)