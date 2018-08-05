Voices against Art 35-A tinkering grow shriller

NC, PDP hit streets
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 04:
Srinagar streets Saturday witnessed unusual bonhomie between rivals National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who both took out separate protest rallies demanding the dismissal of pleas challenging Article 35-A.
Spearheading NC rally, senior leader and party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar told media persons that their protest was to tell the people ruling in New Delhi that they should come back to their senses and see the reality on the ground in the State.
“Everybody across the three regions of the State are united in protecting these clandestine moves of RSS (Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh) affiliated non-governmental organisation which has filed the plea in the court,” he said.
Sagar said the NC workers and leaders staged protest at all the district headquarters of the Valley to tell New Delhi that people of the State would not tolerate any tinkering of the Article 35-A.
“It is our national duty to protest against those seeking to snatch away our identity,” he said. “The petitioners on the case are themselves trying to break the accord between the Union of India and the State of Jammu Kashmir.”
The veteran NC leader said unity among the people across regional and religious divides in the State was itself a message for the fringe elements trying to challenge Article 35-A.
“NC has always fought and protected Article 370 and 35-A defining the special status of the State within India,” he said.
PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir while terming Article 35-A as the “only lifeline” between New Delhi and Jammu Kashmir said PDP, since its inception in 1999, had stood for protecting the constitutional provisions granting special status to the State.
He said if the decision of the Supreme Court on August 6 is against Article 35-A, then PDP would hit the streets in protest throughout the State.
“Then it will be observed as a black day,” he said.
Mir said some powers under the garb of NGOs were bent upon diminishing the special status of the State.
He said PDP was proud of the fact that they successfully defended the special position of the State guaranteed by the Indian constitution.
“Now when we are out of power, we will keep fighting for it,” the PDP leader said. “PDP welcomes the unity among the mainstream and separatist political parties on the issue.”
He said PDP believes that the fight for protection of Article 35-A was a fight to safeguard and uphold the self-respect of the people of the State.
Interestingly, the slogans of the two parties in their respective rallies just 200 meters from each other were identical asking New Delhi to “regain mental semblance”.
The NC rally was attended by senior leader and MLA Sonawari Muhammad Akbar Lone, MLA Eidgah Mubarak Gul, NC Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Irfan Shah, Tanvir Sadiq, Salman Sagar, and Ahsan Pardesi.
Meanwhile, PDP rally was attended by MLC Khurshid Alam, Nizam-ud-Din Bhat, Showkat Gayoor and others.
The State government on Friday filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking deferment of hearing in the pleas challenging Article 35-A as Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls and Panchayat polls are coming up in the State.
The Apex Court is scheduled to hear four public interest litigations challenging the constitutional validity of the Article 35-A on Monday.
The first PIL was filed in the case in 2014 by a Delhi-based NGO ‘We the Citizens’. Subsequently, the Supreme Court had clubbed the PILs.
In June this year, Government of India (GoI) asked the court not to pass an interim order in the case as it was ‘sensitive’ and the interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma was currently making efforts to find a solution.
Thereafter, the apex court deferred the hearing in the matter to August 6.
Article 35-A was added to the Indian constitution in 1954 through a Presidential order.
The State has been witnessing protests by various mainstream political and separatist parties, trade bodies and civil society against any move to tinker with Article 35-A.
