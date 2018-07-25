About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Vohra reviews progress of Flyovers

Published at July 25, 2018 02:14 AM 0Comment(s)342views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 24:

 At a high level meeting held at the Civil Secretariat Srinagar on Tuesday, Governor N N Vohra reviewed the construction of Flyovers in the State.
The meeting was attended by Advisors to the Governor B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, and all concerned Administrative Secretaries, Chief Engineers and senior officers in the Administration.
Governor expressed serious concern over the very slow progress of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh Flyover and Grade Separator at Radio Kashmir Junction.
He directed CEO, ERA Satish Razdan to immediately resolve every pending issue relating to the projects and ensure most expeditious execution to ensure that both these works are completed without any further delay. He directed CEO to regularly monitor progress and forward fortnightly status reports to the Raj Bhavan.
Vohra also reviewed the status of infrastructure works under Planning and was informed by Principal Secretary Planning and Monitoring Department Rohit Kansal that development works valuing Rs. 3000 crore could be projected to the Government of India for securing the third Tranche of ADB loan.
He directed Kansal to ensure that a basket of prioritised projects of roads, bridges, water-supply, sanitation and of other relevant concerns valuing Rs. 4000 crore were prepared and projected to Government of India without delay.

 

