Vohra reviews attendance monitoring system

AEBAS devices to be set up by third week of August
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 7:
Governor N N Vohra on Tuesday reviewed the attendance monitoring system in the government offices.
In a meeting with Secretary Information Technology Saugat Biswas, Vohra was briefed about the status of attendance in offices and progress in registering and monitoring attendance in all government offices of the State.
Biswas informed Governor that since the last review on 28th July the registration on the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) has risen by 45,167, taking the total registration of employees on the AEBAS to 3,52,841. He informed that before imposition of Governor Rule, only 73,461 employees were registered on the AEBAS portal.
He informed Vohra that the total number of employees working from the Civil Secretariat stands at 2,519 and today 98.57 % are registered on the AEBAS; the rest will get registered within the next 7 working days. The Deputy Commissioners of all districts are personally monitoring: (i) the finalization of the lists of the total number of employees working in their districts (ii) the installation and commissioning of AEBAS devices with internet access in every office in the district and (iii) regular marking of attendance by the employees.
Governor was informed that clear directions have been issued to all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that AEBAS devices are installed in every office: (i) which is above Block level and (ii) which has internet access even if it is below Block level; (iii) that Finance Department will extend funding for procurement of AEBAS devices if funds are not available for procurement of the required number of equipments.
In compliance of the earlier directions of the Governor, Secretary IT informed that orders have been given to all Deputy Commissioners to ascertain and finalise the number of employees in each category who are regular, contractual, adhoc, daily wager or any other category who are working in every office in the district.
Vohra has directed that the attendance of employees in every office upto the Block level and those below that level which have access to internet shall be marked on the AEBAS equipments which will be installed latest by the third week of August. Administrative Secretaries have been instructed to further ensure that their subordinate offices, across the State, are got onboarded to the AEBAS system within the stipulated timeframe and wherever it is not possible, due to technical or operational hurdles for on-boarding on the AEBAS, reliable means must be established to mark the attendance of the concerned employees.