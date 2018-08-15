Vohra opens fresh window for new works under CDF scheme till Sep 30

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 14:
Taking cognizance of the non-utilization of substantial amount of Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the Governor’s Administration has issued directions to all the Deputy Commissioners in the State to continue sanctioning fresh works under CDF till 30th September 2018.
The instructions were issued on the directions of Governor N N Vohra, who while reviewing the status of works under CDF of Legislators, observed that while considerable progress had been made on the ground in execution of works, yet significant funds have remained unspent in almost all the districts.
Earlier, the Governor had asked his Adviser B B Vyas, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam and Principal Secretary Planning, Rohit Kansal to critically review the status of works taken up under CDF and submit a report to him.
In their review, they pointed out that timely utilization of unspent funds would facilitate equitable development of various regions of the State while non-utilisation of the same could result in the unnecessary wastage of resources.
Taking note of the ground realities, Governor observed that non-utilization of CDF has to be avoided as it would deprive the constituencies of the benefits of development. Most importantly, he stressed that the funds which are for public welfare should be used expeditiously.
After taking a holistic review of the ongoing works, funds spent, committed works and balance funds available with the districts, Governor directed that immediate instructions be issued to all the Deputy Commissioners to continue to sanction fresh works under CDF till 30thSeptember 2018. He instructed the Planning, Development & Monitoring Department to issue instructions to all the Deputy Commissioners to closely monitor the physical and financial progress of works taken up under CDF in their respective districts and ensure that the works are strictly approved as per the norms and guidelines of the scheme.
He also called for ensuring that the works taken up under CDF are started promptly, completed without any delay and cost overrun. The Deputy Commissioners have been asked to send monthly progress report regarding CDF works to the Planning, Development & Monitoring Department indicating physical and financial progress achieved. They were directed to send the first such report by or before September 07, 2018.