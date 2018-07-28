Vohra meets Dineshwar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 27:
The Government of India (GoI’s) special representative on Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma Friday called on Governor N N Vohra here.
“Vohra and Sharma discussed the problems being faced by the administration and the steps required to regain the local youths’ trust,” an official spokesman said.
He said Sharma briefed the Governor on the programme of his current visit to the valley, which would be followed by visits to Kargil and Padum.
Sharma was appointed as interlocutor on Kashmir by GoI in October last year. Since then he had visited the State several times and held talks with mainstream politicians, traders and civil society members.
However, the separatist leaders have stayed from the interlocutor.