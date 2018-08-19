Vohra directs for establishing Disease Control Centres in JK

Reviews all Immunization Programmes, preparation against spread of H1N1
Srinagar:
At a meeting held today Governor N.N Vohra reviewed the implementation status of the various Immunization Programmes, Measles Rubella Campaign and H1N1 which are being implemented by the State Health Department.
The meeting was attended by Advisor (K) to Governor; Chief Secretary; Principal Secretary to Governor; Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education; Secretary to Govt. School Education; Secretary to Govt. Social Welfare; Principal, Govt. Medical College Srinagar; Principal Govt. Medical College, Jammu; Director General Health Services, Kashmir; Director Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization, J&K; Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K; Mission Director, ICDS, J&K, SMO, NPSP, WHO.
Dr. Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education, made a detailed presentation on Immunization Programmes which have achieved coverage of 2,17,017 (92%) children up to one year of age during 2017-18 and 70,927 (31%) children during the current year upto 31st July 2018.
Dr. Kotwal informed that Pulse Polio Programme was carried out successfully in two rounds this year on 28th January & 11th March 2018. Polio drops were administered to children in the 0 to 5 years age group, covering 19,55,183 (99.34%) and 19,65,830 (99.98%) children respectively, in the two successive rounds.
It was informed that: (i) Intensified Mission Indradhanush was conducted in four rounds, during October 2017 – January 2018, in which a total number of 9,821(141.9%) children were vaccinated against all vaccine preventable diseases; (ii) Mission Indradhanush has been completed successfully in 124 villages of Jammu Division in which 1,353 (101%) children were vaccinated.
The first round of Mission Indradhanush for Aspirational Districts of Kupwara & Baramulla was completed on 23rd, July 2018 and 3,520 (108.49%) children were vaccinated against Vaccine Preventable Diseases. The second round is presently ongoing and the third round is scheduled for 10th, September 2018.
Governor was informed about the forthcoming Measles-Rubella Campaign, to be launched in September 2018, for vaccinating children in the 9 month – 15 years age group under which 41,25,762 children will be covered during six weeks of activity. Governor directed the Secretaries of School Education and Social Welfare Departments (ICDS), both of whom have a major part to play, to ensure that their departments carry out their tasks efficiently.
Governor was informed about the preparedness for dealing with the H1N1 (Swine Flu) in the State. He recalled the delayed responses in the past years and directed Health Secretary to fully ensure preparedness on all fronts, particularly regarding the prompt functioning of Laboratories to test samples.
Governor directed Health Secretary to ensure that special attention is given to cover the nomadic, tribal and migratory population in the State and every effort is made to achieve 100% Immunization in the State by 31st December. He further directed that fortnightly reviews should be undertaken to assess the progress of Measles-Rubella Campaign through video conferencing with Deputy Commissioners of all districts and reports sent to him.
To ensure a real–time reporting system and immediate responses by the State Health Department Governor directed Health Secretary to urgently set up Control Rooat Kargil, Leh, Jammu and Srinagar, which have direct connectivity with every district, and ensure that designated district health authorities, Principals of Medical Colleges and Director SKIimmediately report to the Regional Disease Control Centres any case of any communicable/infectious diseases or the first sign of any arising epidemic. DG Health Services Kashmir undertook to ensure that such Control Rooshall be set up within 7 days and the reporting systeshall be made public.