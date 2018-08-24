Vohra deserved better send off: Saif-ud-din Soz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former union minister Saif-ud-Din Soz Friday said outgoing Governor Narinder Nath Vohra tirelessly served the State for 10 years but he deserved a better send off as was meted out to him by the central government.
In a statement released to the press, Soz said, "He (Vohra) was in Delhi for two days and a new governor was brought in his absence. The same could be done better way," Soz said.
He said Vohra wasn't allowed to return and leave Raj Bhavan in a dignified way.
On the new Governor Satya Pal Malik, Soz said his appointment was a welcome decision.