Vocational Trainers without wages for last 6 months

Enrolled trainers demand release of wages, job policy
Funds awaited from Finance Deptt: Project Director
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Nov 25:
The Vocational Trainers (VTs) of the State on Sunday alleged that they are without salaries from the last six months even as funds have been released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), GoI.
They said that since 2016, more than 648 VTs were recruited under the Skill India, a campaign launched by Prime Minister on 15 July 2015 which aims to train over 40 crore people in India in different skills by the year 2022.
VTs said a delegation from Jammu division had met MHRD authorities to discuss the salary issue and they were informed that the funds were released on time.
Lamenting on the job policy issue, one of the VT’s Zahid Mushtaq (name changed) said, “Most of us are at the verge of crossing the upper age limit for any recruitment in public sector.”
We want the authorities of Samagra Shiksha to frame a job policy for us to save our future.
Pertinently, the erstwhile MHRD schemes Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and RMSA (Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan) were merged to frame Samagra Shiksha scheme.
We want the authorities to frame a job policy for us.
Apart from the salary issues, the VTs further said that many of them are posted far away from their Actual Line of Control (ALC).
A VT from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district wishing anonymity said, “I am living in Kupwara but I am posted 40 kilometres away in Karnah area of the district and I am asked to bear the fare and utilize my salary for it.”
He said, “The authorities are supposed to conduct two academic industrial visits in a year but unfortunately we are being compelled to bear the expenses from our salaries.”
State Project Director, Tufail Matoo said, “The funds are awaited from the Finance Department and in next few weeks, their salaries will be released.”
He said it is an outsourcing scheme and there is no way to frame a job policy for VTs.
