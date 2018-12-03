About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Vocational trainers stage protests over demands for salaries, job security

Published at December 03, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 02:

 More than seven hundred vocational trainers working in different schools of the state for the last three years staged a protest demonstration over their demand for job security and disbursement of pending salary of last six months at Pratap Park, Srinagar on Sunday.
Shouting anti-government slogans, the protesting vocational trainers said their salary is being paid by various companies and released after long intervals. They said that the expenditure for the conduct of guest lecture and industrial visit for the year 2017 is still pending when most of the trainers are on the verge of crossing upper age limit fixed for government jobs.
Vocational trainers sought the intervention of Governor for early disbursement of their pending salaries of six months and an early action on their demand for job security. (KNS)

 

 

