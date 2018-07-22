VO books Xen LAWDA over corruption charges

Srinagar:
Vigilance Organization today registered a case against Raman Uppal, presently posted as Executive Engineer, LAWADA, Srinagar R/O House No. 339, Shastri Nagar Jammu then AEE Urban Local Bodies Udhampur vide FIR No.22/2018 P/S VOJ u/s 5(1) (c), 5 (1) (d) of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 on 20-07-2018.
The instant case was registered on the basis of complaint lodged by Rakesh Kumar R/O Ward No.9 Katra and others before the Hon’ble State Vigilance Commission alleging therein that Raman Uppal, who remained posted as Assistant Engineer in Local Bodies, Udhampur in 2010 and has misappropriated Govt. money, as during his tenure, Municipal Committee Katra had allotted Rs. 50 Lacs to him as advance for execution of development works in Sub-Division Katra, however on ground no work has been carried out, as per the report of Director Urban Local Bodies the money is still lying with him. It is also alleged that an amount of Rs.10 Lacs allotted to him by the Municipal Council Udhampur has also been misappropriated. State Vigilance Commission sought report from Director Urban Local Bodies Jammu. The report indicates that Raman Uppal, during his incumbency as AEE, has taken temporally advance/ imprest money of Rs.50,10,846/- from time to time. He has taken imprest money of Rs.6.50 Lacs from Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Council Udhampur, thus accumulating to total temporary advance/ imprest money to the tune of Rs.56,60,840/- . It was mandatory on the part of officer either to render the accounts in respect of utilization equivalent to the said amount or refund the same. Instead of the repeated notices, suspect officer could not account for the money advanced to him from time to time and misappropriated the same causing loss to state exchequer. On the prima facie establishment of allegations, Vigilance Organization registered a formal case under relevant section of law and also conducted simultaneous raids with the help of local Police/ Magistrates at the residence of suspect officer at Shastri Nagar Jammu in presence of independent witnesses. During search process, huge quantity of Gold amounting to Rs 25 Lacs (approx), cash Rs 8.5 Lacs and other relevant documents were recovered and seized. Some record was also seized from his earlier office at Udhampur by the another team of Vigilance Organization. Detailed and in-depth scrutiny of the seized record will be carried out during further course of investigation by sleuths of Vigilance Organization.