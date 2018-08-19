Vlogers bust negative portrayal of Kashmir, share beautiful experiences

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar Aug 18:
Tourists, who enjoyed their travels to Kashmir at every turn of the road, offer a positive picture of the Valley contrary to the negative perception that has been generated through national media among masses.
These travellers on their own Youtube channels share fascinating stories of their trips to Kashmir.
‘Freespirited Girl’, a youtube channel by a woman traveller shares her experience describing Kashmir as one of the most stunning and picturesque places. She calls it a jewelled crown of India.
“Srinagar offers delightful holidays by the lake with their Shikaras and houseboats. It is also well connected with places of ethereal beauty like Gulmarg and Pahalgam,” she mentions.
A nature lover’s wonderland, Kashmir is a beautiful place to visit around the year, says the tourist, who visited Kashmir in February.
“Even the bare Chinar trees, sometimes clad with snow, had a mesmerizing beauty that lives on with us as an unforgettable experience,” she explains.
Another Youtube channel ‘Etheral’ shared a video titled as ‘My Kashmir Love Story’.
The tourist details about his eagerness to visit Kashmir in 2016, when Kashmir was under the grip of months-long unrest after Hizbul Mujahideen Commander, Burhan Wani’s killing in a gunfight.
“I had been waiting to go to Kashmir for more than three years but I was not sure about the plan because of unrest since 2016. Having waited enough, one day I just booked my ticket and landed in paradise. It is strange that instead of being happy to be in Kashmir, I felt sad because of the rumors about the valley,” said the tourist.
In the video, Kashmir is shown through joy rides on snow scooters to shopping in a floating market in the scenic Dal Lake.
The youtuber says that Kashmir has it all to make it the safest place and the valley is not only beautiful but affordable too.
“The travellers should promote Kashmir's beauty and spread a message that how safe the travellers, especially women, are in Kashmir.”
Kashmir will always remain one of the best tourist attractions in India, he mentions in the video log and adds that tourists should not be scared of visiting Valley, for Kashmiris are really good hosts.
“Be it a local crowd or tourist guides, everyone here is so nice. Every Kashmiri, I have had a chance of interacting with so far, has been so sweet and benevolent,” he mentioned in the video.
Another traveller Nidhi Chaudhary in her video shares that she was very skeptical about Kashmir before her visit.
“Like many other people, I believed in the media’s version of Kashmir. But after visiting this place my whole perception has changed. This place is so homely and the people are so sweet,” she says.
Media portrays Kashmiris as people who enjoy violence but my experience taught me that Kashmiri people are actually quite peaceful and helpful, she said.
The landscape in Kashmir has been offering a beautiful backdrop for old Bollywood movies and popular songs. While the uncertain security situation for decades ensured that tourists stayed away from the state, it also played a part in keeping its beauty intact. Today, peacetime Kashmir is the destination for movies again.
“There are millions of words to describe the natural elegance and beauty of Valley but the truth is that no vocabulary in this world can illustrate its beauty. This place is endowed with endless natural beauty where every tourist dreams to visit,” she says in her video.
Kashmir is a hub for every travel enthusiast, where newly married couples view Kashmir as one of the best honeymoon destinations; the historians consider it as a place where Indian history has a major significance, she adds. “The place also serves as an attractive spot for Bollywood movies.”
sabreenashraf57@gmail.com