Visually impaired Kashmir youth makes debut against England in int’l T-20 cricket

Javid SofiPulwama:
Visually impaired cricketer from Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district made debut in International cricket last week against England.
This is the first time in Kashmir valley a blind cricketer got selected in International cricket team.
Irfan Ahmad Mir, 23, a resident of Dussu village in Pampore had been selected in blind international T20 cricket squad of Indian team for 3 match bilateral series against England blind cricket team.
"Mir is younger among three brothers and was not blind by birth but after 10 days of his birth he naturally lost his vision" said his brother Bilal Ahmad, adding that Mir was taken to many eye specialist doctors in valley as well as outside state but couldn't get back his vision.
"Mir completed his middle school studies at a normal school in his native village and he was good at his studies" says the elder brother of the budding cricketer.
When contacted by Rising Kashmir over the phone, Irfan, who is currently in Bengaluru playing against England, said that he had a passion about cricket from the childhood and finally his dream came true. He informed that so far he played two matches but was unable to show his batting talent as he didn't get his turn to bat.
His team has already won the series by two to nil.
"In 2015 I went to Deharadun for three months course in "Adjustment for the Blindness Training" at National Institute for the Visually Handicapped (NIVH), " said Mir ,adding that he completed his high school and secondary school studies from CBSE boarding school from Delhi.
"During trials at Dehradun in 2015, I was selected and Zeeshan Haider captain of Uttar Pradesh team met me there and he picked me for his team" said Mir ,adding that he represented U.P national team for 2015-2016.
"In 2017 I and Ajay Thakur of Jammu organized J&K blind cricket team and we both were selected for North zone" he said, adding that he participated in trials at Pune in November-December 2017 for International T20 world cup Cricket team.
"Presently I am doing two year practitioner course in Japanese Medical Manual Therapy (JMMT)at Dehradun and on September 26 I received a call from Cricket Association for the blind in India (CABI) that I had been selected for three match T20 bilateral series against England" he said.
He said that his entire family encouraged whether it is cricket or studies and that he is satisfied for what he has achieved so far.