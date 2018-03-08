Visit Kashmir to have on spot assessment: Soz urges Sinha

Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, Prof Saifuddin Soz Wednesday said the killings in Shopian town have left people of Kashmir hurt.
“With the Supreme Court taking no notice of the miseries that the Kashmiris suffer through the draconian laws like AFSPA. It is so tragic that democratic India’s civil society is watching the atrocities against Kashmiris helplessly,” Soz said in a statement.
He said that there are some concerned citizens in India, who think that Kashmiris are undergoing a great trouble through the draconian laws like AFSPA, which Army and Para-forces are using freely to cause killings. “But, such concerned citizens do not come forward unitedly for a cause,” he said.
“Now, Kashmiris feel that the killings take place through a design. I reached Yashwant Sinha team and urged them to visit Kashmir at the earliest to have an assessment on the spot,” he said.
“It must go to the credit of Yashwant Sinha, who after several visits to Kashmir suggested to Modi government that the Kashmir dispute can be resolved only through a decisive dialogue and not through bullets,” Soz said. (KNS)
0 Comment(s)