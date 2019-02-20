Viral video doctored, fabricated: Dy Mayor

‘A deep conspiracy being hatched against me’
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 19:
Deputy Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation Sheikh Imran has been found ‘boosting ties with Pakistan and its military intelligence agencies’ in a viral video negated by him.
Imran, in an unconfirmed video could be heard boasting of sending four militants to the house of a Corporator at night, forcing him to join PDP. The voice in the video claims that militants have been placed at strategic locations in Srinagar city.
However, Dy Mayor SMC has termed the video as ‘doctored and fabricated’.
Addressing media persons on Tuesday, the Deputy Mayor said, “There is a deep conspiracy against me led by SMC Mayor Junaid Mattu. I urge the Governor Satyapal Malik and other inquiry agencies to investigate the matter and punish the guilty as per the law of the land.”
He said he contested elections against all odds and after that, ‘this is the way we are being labeled as anti-national; but we won’t tolerate in anymore.’
He said he understands that elections are near and these kinds of things are expected by the people. “I have asked for an investigation against yesterday’s episode. Some private news channels on Monday broadcasted a doctored video, which has maligned my image in the public and these things will not bow me down. I am going to check everything and the footage of CCTV camera,” Imran said adding, “Some people have only one job left - to malign my image in public.”
“I will still work for my people and believe in conventional politics. I will live, die for my people,” he said adding that some people have come to loot SMC and are attacking me.
Meanwhile, taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, SMC Mayor, Junaid Mattu said the Congress nominated ‘Srinagar Deputy Mayor’ planning assassinations and blasts in Srinagar are grave and he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking appropriate action against him
“Shocking revelations that the @INCIndia nominated Srinagar Deputy Mayor is planning assassinations and blasts in Srinagar are grave. Hon’ble Governor called me last night to express his concern for my security and also assured that the law would take its toll in this matter (sic),” ‘Mattu tweeted.
“This entails a palpable security risk for not only elected Corporators but also public at large since the Deputy Mayor of Srinagar continues to be protected by Police and CRPF and is operating and communicating freely. I am writing to the @PMOIndia seeking appropriate action (sic),” Mattu said.
Imposing faith on law of the land, Mattu said he has no doubt that police and security agencies would thwart all “nefarious designs” and book the man.
