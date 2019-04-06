Violent clashes in Central Jail

April 06, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Prisoners hurt, 3 barracks damaged

Curbs in Srinagar, Friday prayers disallowed at Jamia, Mirwaiz placed under house arrest

Clashes erupted inside highly fortified Central Jail, Srinagar on Thursday night after inmates went on rage against their shifting within the prison, an official said.

Sources said clashes erupted in the jail when inmates protested against the prison authorities’ move to shift them from two barracks, which were to be renovated.

He said the prisoners apprehended that they could be shifted to outside jails.

“They agitated over the issue and resorted to vandalism,” sources said adding two barracks and a building were damaged after the inmates set them on fire.

After the arson, more police and paramilitary personnel were rushed to the jail to bring situation under control.

A senior police officer said jail authorities informed them that inmates had resorted to “rioting and arson” besides creating ruckus inside the prison.

“The situation was brought under control in the morning,” he said.

Srinagar jail is highly fortified equipped with CCTV cameras. About 525 prisoners are currently lodged in the prison.

A prison department official said the jail is being renovated especially the old crumbling barracks.

“Some inmates had erected illegal structures within the barracks. Since the restoration work was started, some inmates objected to it,” he said.

The official said the inmates “instigated” others following which they assembled and resorted to damaging of window panes and doors.

“The inmates also attacked the jail staff tasked with renovation work. The jail staff is always without weapons. Somehow they managed to escape from there,” he said.

The prisoners, according to the prison official, went to mess and put cylinders to fire in which the building was completely damaged.

“Two barracks were also damaged,” he said adding there were several cylinder blasts in the jail.

The official said hi-tech CCTV cameras, wires, high mass lights were completely damaged.

The inmates, according to sources, tried to come to the outer cordon of the jail, which is located in downtown area of the city.

Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel were deployed in and around the prison.

They said forces fired teargas shells and resorted to pellet firing to control the situation during which two inmates were injured, sources said.

As the protests and clashes continued in the jail, top police officials and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary rushed to the jail to take stock of the situation.

The official said the situation was brought under control today morning.

He said police has taken cognizance of the incident and launched investigation.

The anxious families of prisoners flocked the area today to know about the well being of their wards, who are lodged in the jail.

The authorities imposed restrictions in parts of downtown Srinagar to prevent any law and order.

The contingents of forces placed concertina wires on roads to restrict movement of people.

Restrictions were also placed around Jamia Masjid and people were barred from offering Friday congregation prayers.

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was also placed under house detention to prevent him from taking out any protest rally.

“Strongly denounce lock down of Jamia Masjid and imposition of restrictions in downtown Srinagar as today being Friday following Mehraj special dua majlis was to be held. It is unacceptable that every other Friday, Jamia Masjid is forcibly locked, prayers barred and I am put under house arrest,” Mirwaiz wrote on twitter.

The authorities also suspended mobile internet service in Srinagar.

The service was, however, restored in the evening.



