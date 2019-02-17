Violence won’t yield any results: Tarigami

Srinagar:
Senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Saturday said “violence in Kashmir or Jammu won’t yield any results but can benefit the vested interests.”
Addressing a press conference, Tarigami said that the two divisions including Jammu and Kashmir must stand united to get benefits, adding that the situation created by vested interests in Jammu doesn’t mean that all Jammuties want such situation to prevail.
“I have observed that like Kashmiris, people of Jammu also want peace and doesn’t want such kind of situation created by vested interests to prevail. Kashmiris have not got any benefit from violence and Jammu will not achieve anything by such means,” he added. He said people from both the regions must stand united at this juncture to defeat the vested interests.
“We appreciate the role of JCCI and civil society groups of Jammu, who have clearly taken a stand against vandalism in Jammu by some fringe elements on Friday. By targeting minority community, fringe elements were vitiating peaceful atmosphere and unity of the state,” he said.
He said Governor’s administration must fix responsibility over the torching of vehicles of a particular community and vandalism in Jammu city on Friday. “Despite apprehensions about flare-up, authorities should have ensured adequate deployment of forces in the sensitive locations of Jammu,” he added.
Reacting over the Lethpora attack, Tarigami said “the attack on CRPF convoy at Awantipora on Thursday has shaken all those who are concerned about human lives and peace in the region. The loss of so many security personnel while on duty is being mourned across the country. We share the grief and sorrow of victim families of this attack.”
“CPI (M) has been consistently of this opinion that for addressing the legitimate concerns and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a meaningful and credible dialogue process is the only option. Such acts, like Pulwama, only amount to delegitimising genuine and democratic aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
“We appeal to different political shades of the state, civil society and media to use their influences to maintain harmony and brotherhood in the state despite provocations from fringe elements,” he said, adding that “we appeal to the political leadership of the country that at this crucial juncture, they must not allow the disruptive and divisive elements to divide the communities under the garb of this tragedy.”
People of Kashmir expect the leadership, both in the government and in the opposition, civil society and intelligentsia to play their role to maintain communal harmony and safeguard the lives and property of Kashmiris outside the Valley, he said.
“Let us not allow those, who want to deepen the wedge between people of Kashmir and rest of the country, succeed,” he added.