Violence shows upward trend in Kashmir

360 killed in 10 months, October bloodiest
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 04:
At least 360 persons were killed in violence-related incidents in the past 10 months in Kashmir with October turning out to be bloodiest so far.
In the past 10 months, October has been bloodiest with 52 causalities in the month alone due to violence-related incidents and of them, 28 were militants, 14 civilians, three policemen, a paramilitary SSB man and an ASI of CISF and five Army men.
October 21 alone witnessed 16 causalities when three militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad were killed in a gunfight at Laroo in Kulgam, seven civilians were killed in a blast at the gunfight site, two militants and three Army men were killed in a gunfight after the Army foiled an infiltration LoC in Rajouri district and an SSB constable was killed in a militant attack on a CRPF camp at Midoora Tral in Pulwama district.
September and August were also violent with 45 causalities in each month followed by 42 killings in June, 41 in April, 36 in May, 29 in March, 27 in July, 23 in February and 21 in January.
Of the 45 causalities reported in September, 33 were militants, five were civilians, four policemen and three Army men while of the 45 killings reported in August, 24 were militants, eight policemen, seven Army men and six civilians.
In July, eight civilians, 11 militants, three policemen, four paramilitary CRPF personnel, and an Army man were killed.
In June, 24 militants, six civilians, eight policemen and three Army men were killed.
In the month of May, 18 militants, 14 civilians, three policemen and an Army man were killed in different violence-related incidents in Kashmir.
In the month of April, 16 civilians, 19 militants, four Army men, a policeman and a political worker were killed.
In March, 17 militants, five civilians, four policemen including three Special Police Officers (SPOs) and three Army men were killed.
In February, seven militants, five civilians, five policemen and six Army men were killed.
In January, 10 militants, seven civilian and four policemen were killed, while Army suffered zero damage from militants in the month.
Of the 360 casualties recorded from January till October this year in different violence-related incidents in Kashmir, the highest 191 were of militants followed by 87 of civilians, 49 of policemen including personnel of paramilitary CAPD and 33 of Army men.
The militants killed in gunfights both in the hinterland and along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir region belonged to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad outfits.
Of the 191 slain militants, the highest 33 were killed in September followed by 28 in October, 24 each in August and June, 19 in April, 18 in May, 17 in March, 11 in July, 10 in January and seven in February.
Of the 87 civilians causalities, the highest 16 were witnessed in April followed by 14 each in October and May, eight in July, seven each in January and June, five each in September, February and March and six in August.
Most of the civilians were killed in government forces’ firing.
Police said some of the civilians were killed in cross firing incidents during gunfights.
