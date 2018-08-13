Violence leaves 242 dead in Kashmir this year

16 militants, 5 Army men, a policeman and a civilian killed in August
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 12:
At least 242 people have been killed in militancy-related violence in strife-torn Kashmir this year so far.
Of 241 killed, 23 people were killed in first 12 days of August in the Valley.
Of the 23 killed, 16 were militants, five Army men, and one policeman while a youth was tortured by death after abduction by unidentified persons.
The data suggests that first four months—January to April—showed an upward trend in fatalities in militancy-related incidents while the violence remained low in May compared to April.
At least 41 killings were witnessed in April, 36 in May, 29 in March and 23 in February and 21 in January respectively.
Of the 219 people killed in first seven months, 106 were militants, 62 civilians, 32 police and CRPF men and 18 army men.
The militants were killed in gunfights both in hinterland and along the Line of Control in Kashmir.
A total of 27 people were killed in July and of them eight were civilians, 11 militants, three policemen, four CRPF personnel and an army man.
In June, of 42 people killed, 24 were militants, six civilians, eight policemen and three army men.
A total of 36 persons were killed in May including 18 militants, 14 civilians, three cops and an army man.
During the holy month of Ramadan, when Government of India announced unilateral ceasefire, 36 people were killed in different incidents of violence.
Of them 22 were militants, five policemen and 4 Army men.
In the holy month, four civilians were killed by unidentified gunmen.
In April, 41 people including 16 civilians, 19 militants, four Army men, a policeman and a political worker were killed.
March witnessed 29 killings while 23 people died in February and 21 in January 21.
