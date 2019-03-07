Violence erupts in Meerut after demolition of illegal construction

March 07, 2019 | Agencies

Situation in Meerut city is tense but under control after day long violence erupted over

demolition of an illegal construction in Sadar area, leaving dozens of people including policemen injured.



However, as precautionary measures, the authorities have snapped internet service in the city on Thursday to prevent rumour mongering which can escalate the tension.



Official said the situation was tense but under control and several accused have been detained by the police.



Reports said the officials of Cantonment Board went to Bhusa Mandi area in Sadar to remove the illegal construction taken up by one Ikram alias Rahees on Wednesday after which the violence erupted.



As the officials started demolishing the structure, local residents attacked them. The situation went out of control when the mob also attacked local policemen and snatched their weapons. Later the administration fought pitch battle with local residents torching the vehicles leading to massive fire in the entire area. Both the parties clashed for over two hours before senior officers reached with heavy police force and used force to disperse the crowd.



The agitated mob also set ablaze some vehicles which later spread to adjacent locality reducing over 200 temporary houses along with a religious structure to ashes, reports said.



Senior police officers including District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police reached the spot and made efforts to ease the tension. The mob also blocked the busy Meerut-Delhi highway for several hours demanding action against local Cantonment Board officials.



Due to tense situation, local traders pulled down their shutters while a local cinema hall owner suspended the evening show mid-way.



While heavy police force is camping in the area, Sadar police on complaint of Cantonment Board registered case against Ikram, Nadeem, Samar, Mumtaz, Raheesudin and over hundred of unidentified miscreants. The fire tenders were also rushed to control the fire.





[UNI]