Violence claims 44 lives in two monthsJavid Ahmad

Srinagar, Mar 03:
At least 44 people were killed in violent incidents in Jammu and Kashmir during first two months of this year.
According to data, 21 persons were killed in January and 23 in February in militancy and law and order-related incidents in the State.
Of the 21 persons killed in January, seven were civilians, four policemen and 10 militants.
Three among seven civilians were killed near gunfight sites while three were killed in army firing at Ganovpora, Shopian and another was killed by unidentified gunmen at Yunsoo in Sopore in north Kashmir.
Four policemen were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Sopore market in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Among the 10 militants killed, five each were killed along Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland in different gunfights. Seven of the deceased militants were foreigners and three locals.
In February, 23 persons were killed in the violence. Among the dead included five civilians, four policemen, six army men, a CRPF man and seven militants.
Militants launched a Fidayeen attack on 36- army brigade at Sunjawan in Jammu, trigger two-day long encounter. Six army men, a civilian and three attackers were killed the gunfight.
In the month, top LeT militant Naveed Jhat alias Abu Hunzullah escaped from police captivity in SMHS hospital after he and another militant killed two policemen.
Timeline
Feb 27: A foreign militant, who was injured in a gunfight with forces, later found dead in Hajin area of Bandipora district.
Feb 26: A Hizb militant was killed after militants, according to police, lobbed a grenade at police station Tral while he attempted to escape from the police captivity.
Feb 25: Two policemen were killed militant attacks in the Valley. One of them was killed outside the revered shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din Noorani (RA) at Chrar-e-Shareef village and another in Soura area of Srinagar.
Feb 19: A mentally challenged man, Syed Habibullah Shah of Asthanpora, Soibugh in central Kashmir’s Budgam was killed by troops at Airforce station when he entered the security area.
Feb 12: A Hurriyat activist Mohammad Yousuf Nadeem of Sandipora village of Budgam was killed by unidentified gunmen. Two militants, a CRPF man, were also killed on the day during a gunfight at Karanagar area of Srinagar.
Feb 10: Jaish-e-Mohammad fidayeen stormed a military station at Sinjawan in Jammu. Six army men, a civilian and three militants were killed in two day long gunfight.
Feb 10: A girl Saima Wani of Odoo village in south Kashmir’s Shpoian district succumbed to injuries at SKIMS. She was injured in Chaigund encounter on January 24.
Feb 6: LeT militant Naveed Jhatt escaped from police captivity in SMHS hospital in Srinagar after killing two policemen guarding him.
Feb 1: A 10-year-old boy Musharaf Fayaz of Darandora Shopian died of shell injuries at Shopian. He had collected abandoned explosive from Choigund encounter site on January 24.
