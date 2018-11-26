Violence against women ‘mark of shame’ on our societies: UN chief

RK Web NewsUN
Violence against women and girls is not only a fundamental human rights issue but also a “moral affront” against them and a “mark of shame” on all societies, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Sunday, calling greater action by everyone around the world to root out the scourge.
In a message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed on November 25, Guterres underscored that such violence and abuse is a major obstacle to inclusive, equitable and sustainable development.
“Not until the half of our population represented by women and girls can live free from fear, violence and everyday insecurity, can we truly say we live in a fair and equal world,” said the Secretary-General.
The UN chief also noted that at its core, violence against women and girls is the manifestation of a profound lack of respect – a failure by men to recognize the inherent equality and dignity of women – and that it is tied to the broader issues of power and control in societies.