Violence against women in Valley has become an epidemic: Speakers

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Nov 15:
Growing violence against women in the valley has become an epidemic which has taken a toll on their psychological, physical and emotional life, said women from different sections of society during a seminar on ‘violence against women’.
The day-long seminar titled ‘Violence Against Women – Our Role & Responsibility" was organized by a women friendly organisation ‘Ansar-un-Nissa’ (friends for women here at the campus of Jamia Islamia Mahdul Muslimat, Khalidabad, Baghat. Ansar-un-Nissa is a women-only socio-religious organization being run by Dr Mubeena Ramzan.
The event was organized to focus on one of the dormant sections of the society, particularly in Kashmir and was chaired by the Dr. Roshan Ara, Women Studies Centre, University of Kashmir along with Dr. Mubeena Ramzan, Chairperson of Ansar-un-Nissa.
Women from different fields like academics and heads of women based organization also participated in the seminar.
On the occasion, Dr Mubeena while addressing the gathering said Islam gives women equal rights and there should be no discrimination on the basis of gender or religion. "The state and the society are responsible for protecting the mother and her children and ensure human rights,” she said.
Dr Mubeena also said that violence against women is not just a gender issue but it is a political, social, economic and cultural issue that concerns men folk as well.
She said her organization yearly adopts 20 girls who are children of the victims of violence.
Besides, more than 50 women are approaching her organization for marriage assistance and counseling. "At least 50 percent of the women folk in Kashmir go for late marriages. And among the remaining 50 percent, 30 percent are victims of violence. Women here are mentally disturbed as the violence against them is alarming," said Dr Mubeena.
She said the dowry system has ruined the social fabric of the society which has taken a toll on women’s mental health.
Dr. Mubeena said 40% of contribution to Bait-ul-Maal was contributed by women in the Ottoman Empire and Ansar-un-Nissa strives to achieve the same status of women in the society.
However, Dr. Roshan Ara, Women Studies Centre, University of Kashmir in her address highlighted the issues being faced by the women of Kashmir in the society and she lamented various cases of exploitation of women at the hands of other women.
She stressed the need of educating the women about her rights and duties also. She also appreciated the role of women organizations like Ansar-un-Nissa for addressing women related issues. "Only women can change the thinking of women in the right context," she added.
Another speaker said it is easy to appreciate and talk about others’ talent but the time for praises is over and it is time to adopt the roles. The women speakers said women and girls continue to be plagued by violence. “It is often repeated that one in every three women has been beaten or abused in one or the other way,” they said.
On the occasion, 10 brides were given marriage assistance kits and a new initiative tilted “Pocket Money" to financially help the children was also initiated.