Violence against Muslims in Jammu well planned conspiracy: Geelani

‘Kashmiris never rejoice human losses’
Srinagar:
Condemning unabated brutal assault on Kashmiris and Muslims in Jammu, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday said that “Kashmiris never rejoice and celebrate human loss of any race, region or religion.”
“Our oppressor distributes sweets when dozens of our youth are gunned down by their so called brave troopers,” Geelani in a statement issued here said. “Nobody on earth—especially Kashmiris don’t rejoice and celebrate the human loss of any race, region or religion.”
He alleged that “muscular and revengeful response to the Pulwama incident against Muslims of Jammu and Kashmiri employees of Darbar move looks a well planned conspiracy to tear away every fiber of communal harmony, social bonding and collective brotherhood.
“Horrifying scenes of ruthlessly beating to pulp of Kashmiri drivers, students, employees, others and burning their vehicles, stoning their residences under the nose of biased police with their encouragement and go ahead signal has once again proved the two nation theory right,” Geelani said. “Majority class of India finds it hard to accept the minority particularly Muslims—as the independence from British rule was only for Hindus—Muslims continue to be subjugated, threatened and harassed on one or other pretext—negating the tall and much hyped slogans of secularism.”
Geelani said every Indian; particularly its political class echoes in one voice and all support and endorse the what he termed as the “venomous” statement of its PM to give the armed forces free hand to deal in Kashmir whatever way they want.
“It is an open threat and license to crush and kill every Kashmiri—and those men in uniform to be rewarded,” he said. “Pro-freedom leader said that non Kashmiris working here for their bread and butter, students or Darbar move employees enjoy the hospitality to the maximum and nobody ever has been harmed even the slightest. Army massacring dozens of our youth on daily bases, no person belonging to their region and religion feels unsafe here. Commenting on the social media posts of some outside Medico working in SKIMS, Hurriyat chairman said that hatred and venomous mindset has pouted out even from the white apron—an indication and identification of a life saver. He said that one is surprised that our ailing and stressed people are forced to seek the remedy of their ills from such a beast in white uniform—who is not only an ugly blot on himself, but is tarnishing the pious and noble profession.”
He said that the incident in Pulwama has put “all the so-called secular and Hindutwa faces in the same basket—but when 55 innocents were roasted live in Sopore or when our dozens of youth are massacred daily, no eye in India gets moist, no all party meet is called. This dual attitude is bound to have repercussions.” “Who else than us feels the pain of losing dear ones—but threatening with might and free hand statements only fuel the already charged situation?” he asked, adding “Statesmanship and good sense should have prevailed on the Indian leadership to address the root cause of this unabated bloodshed.”