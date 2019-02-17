Violence against Kashmiris distressing: Mirwiaz

Denounces brutal assault on Kashmiris living outside
Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday denounced brutal assault on Kashmiris—living across various Indian states.
In a statement issue here, Mirwiaz said that “thrashing, intimidation and damage to properties of hundreds of Kashmiri students, laborers, businessmen in various Indian states were highly condemnable. He said that Darbar move employees and local Kashmiris putting up in Jammu region were facing immense hardships due to what he said as “fanatic elements.”
“Fanatic elements have got a great excuse and are let loose, having a field day in executing their communal agenda by targeting Kashmiris,” he alleged. Mirwaiz said it is incumbent upon those ruling in these Indian states and the Governor in Jammu to control these elements and ensure the safety of Kashmiris wherever they are being attacked and harassed and their properties vandalized and burnt down.
Mirwaiz said reports of violence against Kashmiris simply studying or doing their work outside was very distressing. He said people of Kashmir are known for their all-out help and support to outsiders who visit us as tourists or yatris whenever in need. “It is extremely unfortunate that they are being targeted and assaulted and the majority is silent over it,” he said.
“It is sad that members of civil society activists or even leadership of Jammu are not speaking out against the assault on Kashmiri’s there and playing its role in stopping it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat spokesman condemned the CASO in Pulwama, Kulgam and Tral areas of south Kashmir wherein dozens of youth after being allegedly harassed are detained while inmates kept out of their homes for hours together.
“Forces deployed across Kashmir have been enjoying complete impunity resulting in the immense problems being inflicting on the innocent Kashmiris,” he said.
The spokesman also condemned the arrest of senior Hurriyat leader Mukhtar Waza who has been lodged in police station Sherbagh, Islamabad.