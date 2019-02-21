Violence against Kashmiri students, traders unacceptable: NC

Srinagar, February 20:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has termed the enduring incidents of violence, intimidation and harassment of Kashmiri students, professionals and families putting up across the country as unacceptable saying that the culprits must be nabbed and brought to justice.
Party’s provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar while expressing concern on the unremitting attacks on Kashmiris as deplorable said, “Such attacks are a physical manifestation of the hate mongering being perpetuated against Kashmiris on social media networks. The assertions of the governor of Meghalaya Tathagatha Roy have also come as a surprise to us. Inevitably what he and other s are saying will inevitably vitiate the atmosphere and provoke the lumpen elements to intimidate the innocent Kashmiris across the country.”
Imran said that Kashmiris have been at the receiving end of the violence born out of the impending conflict. “The bullying, harassment and intimidation elsewhere in the country will push the already distressed people of Kashmir to wall. By denying safe spaces to Kashmiris across the country to pursue their vocations, the lumpen fringe is explicitly telling them that they have no prospects elsewhere in the country.”