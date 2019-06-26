Violation of transfer policy hitting patient care: DAK

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Tuesday said health department in Kashmir Valley is brazenly violating transfer policy of doctors which is badly hitting patient care.

“Influential doctors are given choicest postings and they remain on their places of choice for decades,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

“The transfer policy was adopted in the interest of patient care and smooth functioning of health institutions especially those located in far-flung areas.

As per the transfer policy, the minimum tenure of a doctor on a post shall be two years and a maximum of three years.

“But, the favorites remain posted on their places of choice for decades,” Dr Nisar said.

“There are doctors who are posted on their places of convenience and comfort for the last 20 years. They are not touched and are not considered for transfer. Even if they are transferred, the orders are revoked within no time,” he added.

“According to policy every doctor has to compulsorily serve for a minimum period of two years in category "A" (very difficult) and for five years in category "B/C" (difficult) health institutions in his/her first ten years of service.

However, blue-eyed doctors enjoy prize postings on their first appointment,” Dr Nisar said.

“The policy further states that doctors selected in health department against RBA Category shall serve in such areas for a period of no less than seven years.

But, these doctors have never seen their areas,” he said.

“The messy transfer system in health department has taken heavy toll on patients as doctors instead of focusing on patient care try to secure their places of postings.

The peripheral hospitals have become mere referral stations where people even with minor ailments are referred to tertiary care hospitals,” said Dr Nisar.