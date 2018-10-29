Vintage car, bike exhibition held at SKICC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Vintage, classic and modern vehicles were exhibited here at SKICC on Sunday.
At the stunning location, the glint of beautifully waxed vintage bonnets, the revving engines of offroad/ modern vehicles, and the glorious two wheelers from the bygone era to now, all of this happened here and how.
Skyview Evolution, was organized by Kashmir Off Road in collaboration with Skyview Patnitop by Empyrean, powered by Acute and supported by 92.7 BigFM and supported by J&K Tourism.
The event showcased an elaborate range of cars from 1940s classics to modern, off road to sports, vintage bikes and scooters to recreational vehicles.
“We collaborated with the team Kashmir Offroad and tried something new, and trust me, no one is complaining. This event was a fun packed day out,” said Javid Bakhshi, Director SKICC
The event began with a vintage car and bikes rally, starting from SKICC towards The Lalit and back. Apart from the automobile exhibition, this two-day event has music concert by famous local artists. A drawing competition for children and photography exhibition (both to be judged by Mr. Masood Hussain), food stalls.