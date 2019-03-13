Villagers catch leopard cub in Kupwara village

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A leopard cub was caught by locals in Khurhama village of Lolab in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on late Tuesday afternoon.

Locals said that the leopard cub was spotted at Khurhama village at around 5:00 p.m. and caught by the villagers and handed later over to police post-Kuligam.

A police officer confirmed it and said that the cub was accordingly handed over to the wildlife department.

Last month a leopard cub was also caught by the locals and handed over to the wildlife department at village Chipora, adjoining to Khurhama village.

A wildlife official meanwhile said that the department has asked its men to remain alert as there was the possibility of the leopardess, mother of the cubs, searching for them.

"We have asked the concerned officials to remain alert and vigilant to capture the female leopard who might be roaming in the area in search of the two cubs," the official added. GNS