Mukhtar DarBudgam:
Around 30 kilometers away from summer capital Srinagar, is a village where no one lives.
This village was once populated with 10 pandit families and one Muslim household.
But after 1997, the Sangrampora village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, changed after Pandits left the village and migrated to Jammu and other parts of India. The only Muslim family also relocated to another nearby village named Chakpora, some 25 days after the Pandits left.
Recalling that day of March 21, 1997, Ghulam Mohammad Chopan says, “ In the night of Novroz some unknown gunmen killed seven Kashmiri Pandits and injured other one here at Sangrampora which changes fate of my village.”
Ghulam Mohammad Chopan and his brother Ghulam Ahmad Chopan are now fragile old aged persons.
They are spending their days at Sangrampora, sometimes working on their farms and other times aimlessly wandering in the pastures, farms and ruins of their abandoned village, locals said.
According to Ghulam Ahmad Chopan, in these twenty years they have fulfilled their family obligation with difficulty and great effort.
“Now our last desire is to build house here in Sangrampora and resettle the village again, ” he adds.
“We have made temporary house at a nearby village Chakpora in this faith that someday Pandits will come back and we can construct full-fledged house at our native place, but 20 years have passed waiting,” laments Gh Mohammad Chopan.
Motilal, who was the resident of Sangrampora now living at Budgam says, “I am missing the intimacy of my friends and neighbors with whom I spent most of my time but alas everything has been lost."
According to another pandit Ramnath (name changed) says some pandits are keen to return to their native place Sangrampora but some have settled at other places.
Presently Sangrampora is place of ruins and pasture bisected by road and enveloped by overwhelming walnut trees. Beside that there is couple of abandoned half dilapidatedhouses. The place presents a panoramic view of Sukhnag area with Pir Panjal Mountain in the background.
Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, who was honored by central government with Kabir Poraskar in 2008 for “communal harmony” says, before these killing, Sangrampora was a prosperous village.
Bhat adds, “With migration of Sangrampora Pandits we lost a treasur in the shape of pandit teachers and friends.”
Locals of area are holding successive governments responsible for migration of villagers.
They said, 20 days after the killing Government of Jammu and Kashmir took a decision to shift all pandit families of adjacent area to flats at Shiekpora, but after that government failed to bring them back.
They added, after relocating pandits to other places government did not provide protection to their houses and other properties letting the village turn into ruins.
Mohammad Akbar Dar, retired teacher said, pandits have still lot of property here where they can reconstruct their houses and “heaven of abode can resettle again.’’
Dar adds, “Government should take sincere steps to bring back pandit families to Sangrampora village.”
0 Comment(s)