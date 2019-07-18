Vikramaditya terms 1931 martyrs rapists, looters

July 18, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Cong describes remarks as RSS language

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh might face a disciplinary action from the party for describing 1931 martyrs as rapists and looters.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Congress state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the party would seek a clarification from Singh on the matter before initiating any disciplinary action against him.

“I am trying to get in touch with Singh since this episode has taken place, but unfortunately I am yet to hear his clarification on the entire matter,” Mir said.

Mir said once Singh would explain the nature of his remarks, only then Congress would go ahead and take the appropriate action against him.

On July 13, Singh taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, and termed July 13 martyrs as “rapists, looters and criminals”

“Martyrs Day should be honored for those thousands of heroes who have sacrificed their lives for our Nation. On 13th July 1931, plunder loot & rape by criminals & jail breakers in Srinagar city was put to an end. It is a blot on J&K that this is glorified as State Martyrs Day (sic),” Singh had tweeted.

Terming the event unfortunate, Mir said Singh’s remarks akin to RSS language.

Soon after the tweet, People’s Conference (PC) district president of Kishtwar, Sajjad Ahmed Najjar filed a complaint seeking action against Singh for his “derogatory remarks” against those killed on July 13 by then Maharaja’s forces in Kashmir.

Kishtwar Chief Judicial Magistrate Sudhir Khajuria has ordered SHO Kishtwar to investigate whether it makes out a cognizable offence.

July 13 is observed as Kashmir Martyrs’ Day (Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir) to pay homage to 22 Kashmiris who were killed on July 13, 1931 to free Kashmir from the Dogra rulers.

Singh is the grandson of late Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir.