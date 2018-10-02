Vikar Rasool inaugurates New Jeelani Medicate at Banihal

Rising Kashmir NewsBanihal:
MLA Banihal Vikar Rasool Wani inaugurated generic drug store, New Jeelani Medicate at Sub district hospital Banihal.
Vikar Rasool Wani along with senior Congress leader Imtiyaz Ahmed Khanday stressed on the need of launching an awareness campaign to educate the public about the benefits of buying generic drugs and force doctors to give the option to buy a cheaper version of the medicine.
Wani said establishment of medical store in the premises of Sub-district hospital Banihal will cater to the patient rush of the area.
Notably, being reputed medical store of the area Jeelani Medicate has vast experience of public relations and pro patient approach. Prominent citizens, members of the chemist association, executive members of the Beopar Mandal Banihal and others were also present in the inaugural ceremony.