Vijay Rupani sworn in as CM of Gujarat

The new BJP government led by Vijay Rupani was sworn in at a grand ceremony in the State capital of Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Governor Om Prakash Kohli administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to 21 ministers including Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and other senior party leaders attended the function, which was held at the new Secretariat complex.
Along with Rupani as Chief Minister and Nitin Patel as his Deputy, a total of 19 ministers — nine of them in cabinet rank and 10 MoS — were sworn in.
Cabinet Ministers: Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, R.C Faldu, Kaushik Patel, Saurabh Patel, Ganpat Vasava, Jayesh Radadiya and Ishwarbhai R. Parmar.
MoS: Pradipsinh Jadeja, Parbatbhai Patel, Jaydrathsinh Parmar, Ramanlal Nanubhai Patkar, Parsottam Solanki, Ishwarsinh Patel, Vasanbhai Ahir, Kishor Kanani, Bachubhai Maganbhai Khabad, and Vibhavari Dave.
Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Babu Bokhiria, who won from Porbandar assembly seat, has been dropped in the new government.
