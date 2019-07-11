Vijay Dhar, Shehnaz meet Governor

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Vijay Dhar, Member Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Dhar shared with Governor his views about strengthening of the infrastructural facilities for the pilgrims enroute the Holy Cave of Mata Vaishno Devi.

They also discussed initiatives required for the youth of the State to hone their talents and express themselves through an appropriate platform.

Appreciating the potential existing among youth of the State, Governor emphasised the need for making available opportunities to them to ensure their all round development.

Dr. Shehnaz Ganai, former MLC, also met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan today.

Dr. Ganai apprised Governor about various developmental and other issues relating to Poonch and aspirations of people there.

Governor appreciated the sincere efforts of Dr. Ganai in working for the welfare of people.