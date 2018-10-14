Vigilance produces challan against Xen

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, October 13:
The Jammu branch of Vigilance Organization (VO) Saturday produced challan against an Executive Engineer for possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.
The Organization registered a case under section 5(1) (e) r/w Sec 5(2) P.C Act Samvat 2006 at police station VO Jammu against the accused officer.
“During the course of investigation, searches were conducted at the residential house of the accused Executive Engineer by a team of Vigilance Officers and it was found that the accused, by abuse of his official position and by corrupt means had amassed huge immoveable and moveable properties,” said a statement issued by the Vigilance Organization.
It said various incriminating documents pertaining to land property, bank records, pass books/cheques of different banks, gold and cash were recovered and seized.
After scrutinizing the records and fulfilling all the legal formalities, charge sheet has been produced by the VO, Jammu against the accused before the court of Special Judge A.