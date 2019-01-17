Vigilance produces challan against accused BDO employee

Srinagar:
Station Vigilance Organization Kashmir has booked accused namely Nazir Ahmad Bhat , former Multi-Purpose Worker (MPW) posted in Block Development Office Shopian.
The accused was produced before the Court of Additional and Sessions Judge Anti-corruption court Anantnag on Tuesday.
The case was registered on the basis of a written complaint lodged by one Imtiyaz Ahmad , alleging therein that for allotment of Latrine point under Swacch Bharat Mission Scheme, the said accused posted in BDO office Shopian as MPW, demanded bribe of Rs 2000.
However, before paying the bribe amount to the accused, the complainant approached the Vigilance Organization Kashmir for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law.
The trap team of ACB laid a successful trap in which accused namely Nazir Ahmad MPW Rural Development Department Shopian was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant and investigation of the case was taken up.
After the conclusion of the investigation and accord of sanction for prosecution by the government , the Challan of the case was produced before the of Court of Additional Sessions judge Anti-corruption Anantnag today for Judicial determination.